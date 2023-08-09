Q2 2023 Aadi Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Marcy Graham, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Aadi Biosciences. Ms. Graham?



Marcy Graham - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience conference call to provide an operational update and review results of the second quarter 2023.



Joining me on the call today is Scott Giacobello, our CFO and Interim President and CEO, who will provide an overview of financial and operational activity during the period, including an update on our continued commercial progress. And he will be followed by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Loretta Itri, who will provide an update on our PRECISION 1 study and clinical development plans for 2023. We will open the line for questions at the end of the call f