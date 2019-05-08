Q1 2019 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

I'm Maria Riley, Applied Optoelectronics Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to welcome you to AOI's First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2019 financial results and provided its outlook for the second quarter of 2019.



Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.