Aug 07, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Applied Optoelectronics Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I'll now turn the call over to Maria Riley, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Riley, you may begin.
Maria Riley - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Director
Thank you. I'm Maria Riley, Applied Optoelectronics Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to welcome you to AOI's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.
After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2019 financial results and provided its outlook for the third quarter of 2019. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to that recording can be found on the Investor Relations page of the AOI website and will be archived for 1 year.
Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr.
Q2 2019 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...