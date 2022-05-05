Q1 2022 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics' Fourth quarter and Full year 2021 (sic) [First Quarter 2022] Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Fuller, you may begin.



Cassidy Fuller -



Thank you. I'm Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics, and I'm pleased to welcome you to AOI's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2022 financial results and provided its outlook for the second quarter of 2022. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of the AOI website and will be archived for 1 year.



Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Stefa