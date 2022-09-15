Applied Optoelectronics Inc Business Update Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics Business Update Call to discuss the agreement entered into today for the sale of its manufacturing facilities located in the People's Republic of China and certain assets related to its transceiver business and multichannel optical subassembly product for the Internet data center, telecom and FTTH markets. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Savarese, you may begin.



Lindsay Grant Savarese - Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. - IR



Thank you. I'm Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics, and I am pleased to welcome you to AOI's business update call. After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its agreement to sell its manufacturing facilities located in the People's Republic of China and certain assets related to its transceiver business and multichannel optical subassembly