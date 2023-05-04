Q1 2023 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Savarese, you may begin.



Lindsay Grant Savarese - Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. - IR



Thank you. I'm Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics, and I am pleased to welcome you to AOI's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 financial results, and provided its outlook for the second quarter of 2023. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com.



This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of the AOI website and will be archived for 1 year.



Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Ch