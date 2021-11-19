Aaon Inc to Acquire BasX Solutions Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the AAON acquisition of BasX Solutions Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the event over to your host, Mr. Joseph Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Mondillo, please go ahead.



Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. The press release announcing our membership interest purchase agreement to acquire BasX Solutions was issued yesterday evening and can be found on our corporate website, aaon.com. On the call this morning are Gary Fields, our President and CEO; and Rebecca Thompson, our CFO and Treasurer.



We begin with our customary forward-looking statement policy. During the call, any statements presented dealing with information that is not historical is considered forward-looking and may be pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. As such, it is subject