Q4 2021 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 10:15PM GMT
Operator
Hello. Welcome to the AAON, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the event over to our host, Mr. Joseph Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Mondillo, please go ahead.
Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Andrea. Good afternoon, everyone. The press release announcing our fourth quarter financial results was issued after the market closed today and can be found on our corporate website, aaon.com.
On the call with me today are Gary Fields, President and CEO; and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer. Just kind of begin with our customary forward-looking disclaimer. To that extent -- to the extent any statement presented herein deals with information that is not historical, including the outlook for the remainder of the year, such statement is necessarily forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securiti
