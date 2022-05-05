May 05, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the AAON Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
I would like to turn this event over to your host, Mr. Joseph Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Mondillo, Please go ahead.
Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for AAON's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. A press release announcing our first quarter 2022 financial results was issued after market close today and can be found on our corporate website aaon.com. A recording of this call will also be posted on our website following the call.
Joining me on the call today are Gary Fields, our President and CEO; and Rebecca Thompson, our CFO. Shortly. I'll be handing the call off to Rebecca, for her to go through the first quarter results. Gary will then provide further insight on the quarter along with our current outlook, and then we'll open up the call to Q&A. Prior to that though, we begin with our customary forward-looking statement policy.
Q1 2022 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...