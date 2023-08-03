Q2 2023 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the AAON, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our host for today's call is Joe Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Mondillo, you may begin, sir.



Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Press release announcing our second quarter financial results was issued after market closed today and can be found on our corporate website, aaon.com. The call today is accompanied with a presentation that you can also find on our website as well as on the listen-only webcast.



Please go to Slide 2. We begin with our customary forward-looking statement policy. During the call, any statement presented dealing with information that is not historical is considered forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. As such, it is subject to the occurrence