Dec 12, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Welcome to the annual meeting for American Battery Technology Company. Our host for today's call is Christine Amrhein, representative of American Election Services.



Christine Amrhein American Election Services - LLC - Inspector of Election



Good afternoon. My name is Christine Amrhein, and I am a representative of American Election Services. The company has appointed me to act as Inspector of Election. This meeting was originally scheduled on November 16, and it was adjourned due to an apparent lack of quorum.



Upon review of the meeting, the company's provider, Broadridge Financial Solutions identified an error at no fault of American Battery Technology Company in the tabulation. Once Broadridge rectify the error, the company achieved a quorum. Broadridge has taken steps to ensure that proper checks are in place to prevent any future recurrence.



I would like to now turn the meeting over to Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Company