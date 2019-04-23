Apr 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Ameris Bank First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Stokes, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Nicole S. Stokes - Ameris Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Debby, and thank you to all who have joined our call today. During the call, we will be referencing the press release and the financial highlights that are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at amerisbank.com.
I'm joined today by Dennis Zember, President and CEO of Ameris Bancorp; and Jon Edwards, our Chief Credit Officer. Dennis will begin with some opening general comments and I will discuss the details of our financial results before we open up for Q&A.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that our comments may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The actual results could vary materially. We list some of the factors tha
Q1 2019 Ameris Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...