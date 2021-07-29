Jul 29, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the conference call being hosted today by Alector's management. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Michelle Coral. You may begin.



Michelle Corral - Alector, Inc. - VP of Communications & IR



Thank you, Kara. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on today's call. I'm Michelle Corral, Alector's Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations. Today, we will be reviewing results from the INFRONT-2 Phase II clinical trial. These data were presented earlier today at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, and that presentation is posted to the Investors section of the Alector website under Events and Presentations.



A press release detailing the data was also issued this morning and can be found on our website as well.



On today's call, we have CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Arnon Rosenthal; Dr. Shehnaaz Sulima