Jul 29, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Michelle Corral - Alector, Inc. - VP of Communications & IR
Thank you, Kara. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on today's call. I'm Michelle Corral, Alector's Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations. Today, we will be reviewing results from the INFRONT-2 Phase II clinical trial. These data were presented earlier today at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, and that presentation is posted to the Investors section of the Alector website under Events and Presentations.
A press release detailing the data was also issued this morning and can be found on our website as well.
On today's call, we have CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Arnon Rosenthal; Dr. Shehnaaz Sulima
Alector Inc to Review the AL001 Phase 2 Results- Conference Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
