So good morning, everybody, and thank you for attending Citi's 16th Annual Biopharma Conference. I'm Neena Bitritto-Garg, I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Citi, if you don't already know me.



For our next session, I'm really pleased to be joined this morning by the CEOs of 3 companies working in the neurodegenerative disease space, including Arnon Rosenthal, from Alector; Bruce Goldsmith from Passage Bio; and Gene Kinney from Prothena. So we're going to cover some emerging topics kind of on the outlook neurodegenerative disease, R&D at a high level and then some indication and company-specific questions as well.



And if anybody listening to the webcast has questions as we go through the discussion you can feel free to e-mail me directly or you can submit questions through the online portal and they'll come to me and I'll try and incorporate them as time permits. So I just want to start off by turning it over to all of you to kind of give some opening remarks. Maybe we can go alphabet