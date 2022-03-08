Mar 08, 2022 / 07:10PM GMT

Yaron Benjamin Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Welcome and good afternoon. Thanks, everybody, once again for joining us at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Yaron Werber, one of the biotech analyst at Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to moderate the orphan CNS therapies panel with my colleagues, Brendan Smith and Lyla Youssef. We really have a terrific lineup today and a lot to talk about. We have from Annexon, Doug Love, who's the CEO; Geoff MacKay, who's the CEO of AVROBIO; we have Bobby Gaspar, who's the CEO of Orchard; Bruce Goldsmith, who's the CEO of Passage Bio; Emil Kakkis, who's the President and CEO of Ultragenyx; and Arnon Rosenthal, who is the CEO of Alector is going to be joining momentarily. So welcome, everybody, and thanks for joining us. We appreciate it.



So let's start. What we're going to do is we're going to talk first about a couple of maybe very broad drug development topics in orphan neurology, and then we'll do a round robin and dive into each company specifically. Most of you are developing drugs esse