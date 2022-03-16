Alector Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT
Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Great. Well, good afternoon, and welcome to the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, senior biopharma analyst here at Barclays. And as we enter the afternoon, we're very pleased to welcome Alector to the stage.
Joining us from the company is Co-Founder, CEO, Arnon Rosenthal. Arnon, thank you very much for joining us. I know it's a busy time for the company. You guys had data at AD/PD host -- had a call yesterday on that. I think the presentation was today or -- I think that's right. So I know a busy time for you. Thanks for taking the time out to speak with us today.
Arnon Rosenthal - Alector, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Yes. Thank you for the invitation, and thank you, everyone, for joining this (inaudible).
Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Perfect. So maybe before we jump into Q&A, I think it would be helpful to give a little background of the company a
