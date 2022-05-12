Alector Inc at Bank of America Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Pavan R. Patel - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the morning session of Day 3 of the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. My name is Pavan Patel, and I'm one of the biotech analysts here at BofA. It's my pleasure today to introduce Arnon Rosenthal, Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Alector. Arnon, would you like to start off with some opening remarks? And then we could jump into Q&A.



Arnon Rosenthal - Alector, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Sure. Welcome, everyone. So as you know, the dominant therapeutic approach for dementia and neurodegeneration in the last 30 years was to target misfolded proteins. So every neurodegenerative disease is typified by its own misfolded protein. Alzheimer's is typified by A-beta and tau proteins. Parkinson's disease is typified by alpha-synuclein. ALS is typified by TDP-43. Huntington disease is typified by the huntingtin protein. And the idea was that these proteins, when they misfold and accumulate in the brain, damage neurons and cause the neurodegenerative disorders.