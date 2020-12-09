Dec 09, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Blayne Peter Curtis - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Thanks for joining. I'm really excited to have our next presenters, who recently completed their IPO. It's Allegro. From the company, we have Ravi Vig. He's President and CEO; as well as Paul Walsh. Since this is a new name to many people, I thought maybe I'd take it over to Ravi. When I do get into the questions, if you do want to send me a question, I can try to work it in my script. (Operator Instructions)



But I'll turn it over to you, Ravi.



Ravi Vig - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Blayne, and thank you, Barclays, for inviting us out today. I'm really pleased to be able to present the Allegro MicroSystems story especially to those of you who don't know us.



We're a company with a rich history in semiconductors. We've been in the business of power and sensing semiconductors for over 30 years. Long history, but also considerable scale, unique asset in the semiconductor space. Number one, market s