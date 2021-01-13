Jan 13, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Nathaniel Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hello, everybody. Welcome to the 2030 Annual Needham Growth Conference. I'm Quinn Bolton, I cover the semiconductor capital equipment space for Needham. It's my pleasure to host this presentation with Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro is a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and power ICs, targeting the automotive and industrial markets. The company is the #1 supplier of magnetic sensors worldwide. And the company is also very well positioned, in our opinion, for the recovery in the automotive end market and for growing content driven by the trend towards safety and ADAS as well as electrification of vehicles. Allegro completed its IPO back in late October, and their share price has now more than doubled. So a great start out of the gates for the company. From management, we have President and CEO, Ravi Vig; CFO, Paul Walsh; and Senior Director of IR and Marketing Communications, Katie Blye. I'm going to hand it over to Ravi to go through the presentation, and then I'll come back to moderate Q&A at the end of the present