Q4 2021 Allegro Microsystems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Katherine Blye - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Allegro's fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2021. I'm joined today by Allegro's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig; and Allegro's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Walsh. We'll review our quarterly and annual financial performance and provide a summary of our outlook.



Our earnings release and the accompanying financial tables are available on the Investor Relations page of our website. This call is being webcasted, and a recording will be available on our IR page shortly.



Please note that comments made during this conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.