Jun 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Matthew D. Ramsay - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Technology Analyst
Good afternoon and for those that are still with us and awake in the U.K., good evening. My name is Matt Ramsay, the semiconductors analyst here at Cowen. I'm sure you guys have seen quite a lot of me this week. So you'll be happy to know that this is the last time you have to look at me during these sessions as it's the last session of the conference. But certainly, saving a really, really interesting and exciting company for the last session that I'm hosting as part of the conference.
I'm pleased to be welcoming the whole senior team from Allegro Micro. To have a chat about their company, CEO, Ravi Vig; Paul Walsh, the CFO, Katie Blye is with us as well.
So it's -- this is a company that I've really been spending a decent amount of time digging into and learning about the company's had an IPO in the not-too-distant past and a successful one at that. Our teams at Cowen don't yet formally cover the company. So Ravi, maybe you could -- with that in mind, for this audience, spend a few minutes
Allegro Microsystems Inc at Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...