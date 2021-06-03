Jun 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Matthew D. Ramsay - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Technology Analyst



Good afternoon and for those that are still with us and awake in the U.K., good evening. My name is Matt Ramsay, the semiconductors analyst here at Cowen. I'm sure you guys have seen quite a lot of me this week. So you'll be happy to know that this is the last time you have to look at me during these sessions as it's the last session of the conference. But certainly, saving a really, really interesting and exciting company for the last session that I'm hosting as part of the conference.



I'm pleased to be welcoming the whole senior team from Allegro Micro. To have a chat about their company, CEO, Ravi Vig; Paul Walsh, the CFO, Katie Blye is with us as well.



So it's -- this is a company that I've really been spending a decent amount of time digging into and learning about the company's had an IPO in the not-too-distant past and a successful one at that. Our teams at Cowen don't yet formally cover the company. So Ravi, maybe you could -- with that in mind, for this audience, spend a few minutes