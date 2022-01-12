Jan 12, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT

Nathaniel Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. We'll go ahead and get started. Welcome everybody to the third day of the Needham's 24th Annual Growth Conference. My name is Quinn Bolton. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for Needham.



It's my pleasure to host this fireside chat with Allegro Systems. Allegro is a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and power ICs, targeting the automotive and industrial markets. The company holds the #1 share position in magnetic sensors worldwide as well as the #1 position in current sensors. We believe Allegro is well positioned for a recovery in automotive production and also for growing content per vehicle driven by the trends towards safety in ADAS as well as electrification.



Before I hand the presentation over to Ravi for a couple of introductory slides, I just want to remind investors, if you do have a question, please submit those questions at the bottom of your screen in the ask a question dialogue box.



Joining me for the fireside are Ravi Vig, President and CE