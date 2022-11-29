Allegro Microsystems Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Gary Wade Mobley - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Gary Mobley. I'm one of the semiconductor analysts at Wells Fargo Securities. With us today, we have Vineet Nargolwala, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Allegro MicroSystems. And we also have furthest away from me, Derek D'Antilio, I apologize if I miss pronouncing your name, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Allegro Micro. Both of you guys are fairly new to the company. So maybe Vineet, if I can defer to you for some opening comments, maybe you can give us an overview of the company, a little bit about your background and so on.



Vineet A. Nargolwala - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. Thanks, Gary, and good morning, everybody. It's great to be here. Thank you for the opportunity to talk a little bit about Allegro. For those of you who don't know Allegro, Allegro is a young public company. We went public in October of 2020, but we have a long legacy of history of engineering excellence and innovation in the