Nov 29, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Gary Wade Mobley - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Good morning, everybody. My name is Gary Mobley. I'm one of the semiconductor analysts at Wells Fargo Securities. With us today, we have Vineet Nargolwala, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Allegro MicroSystems. And we also have furthest away from me, Derek D'Antilio, I apologize if I miss pronouncing your name, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Allegro Micro. Both of you guys are fairly new to the company. So maybe Vineet, if I can defer to you for some opening comments, maybe you can give us an overview of the company, a little bit about your background and so on.
Vineet A. Nargolwala - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Sure. Thanks, Gary, and good morning, everybody. It's great to be here. Thank you for the opportunity to talk a little bit about Allegro. For those of you who don't know Allegro, Allegro is a young public company. We went public in October of 2020, but we have a long legacy of history of engineering excellence and innovation in the
Allegro Microsystems Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...