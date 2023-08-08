Allegro Microsystems Inc to Acquire Crocus Technology Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jalene Hoover -



Thank you, Felicia. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today, and welcome to our special analyst and investor call to discuss Allegro's intent to acquire Crocus Technology.



This morning, we announced the signing of an agreement to purchase Crocus Technology. I'm joined today by Allegro's President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala; Allegro's Chief Financial Officer, Derek D'Antilio; and Allegro's Chief Technology Officer, Mike Doogue. Vineet, Derek and Mike will give you an overview of the acquisition, providing color on the strategic rationale, the technology and financial details.



We have also added a few slides to address this