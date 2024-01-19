Allegro Microsystems Inc at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT

Nathaniel Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, to the final day of Needham's 26th Annual Growth Conference. My name is Quinn Bolton and I am the Semiconductor Analyst for Needham & Company. It's my pleasure to host this fireside chat with Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro is a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and power ICs, targeting the Automotive and Industrial markets. The company holds the #1 share position in magnetic sensors worldwide, as well as a leading -- as well as the leading position in current sensors. We believe Allegro is well positioned for growing content per vehicle driven by the trends towards safety and ADAS and electrification. Joining me from the company are President and CEO, Vineet Nargolwala and CFO, Derek D'Antilio. Vineet, Derek, thank you for joining us.



Vineet A. Nargolwala - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having us, Quinn.



Derek P. D'Antilio - Allegro MicroSystems,