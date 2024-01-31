Q4 2023 Align Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Shirley Stacy - Align Technology, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I'm Shirley Stacy, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.



Joining me for today's call is Joe Hogan, President and CEO; and John Morici, CFO. We issued fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today via Business Wire, which is available on our website at investor.aligntech.com. Today's conference call is being audio webcast and will be archived on our website for approximately 1 month.



As a reminder, the information provided and discussed today will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Align's future events and product outlook. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on our website and at sec.gov. Actual results may vary significantly, and Align expressly assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. We hav