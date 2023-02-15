Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Roanna Ruiz - SVB Securities - Analyst



Great. Welcome back everyone to our next session. I'm Roanna Ruiz, senior biotech analyst here at SVB Securities. And it's my pleasure to introduce the Chairman and CEO of Aligos Therapeutics, Lawrence Blatt. So thanks for joining us. And I will pass it to Lawrence to kick off a presentation on the company.



Lawrence Blatt - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and I want to thank you and the Silicon Valley Bank team for inviting us to this presentation.



So we will be making forward-looking statements today about our portfolio. The Aligos' portfolio consists of several products in early clinical development. Our lead asset in NASH is ALG-009, and this was a in-house discovered purpose-built beta thyroid agonist. We began working on this program about five years ago. And we're just completing our Phase 1 studies and moving into Phase 2 studies.



And I think as most of the audience knows, there's been a recent development for beta thyroid agonism and that is the lead compound for Madrigal,