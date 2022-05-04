Q1 2022 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Q1 2022 Allegiant Travel Company Earnings Conference Call. My name is John and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.



And I will now turn the call over to Sherry Wilson.



Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Company - Director of IR



Thank you, John. Welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.



On the call with me today are Maury Gallagher, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Redmond, the company's President and incoming Chief Executive Officer; Greg Anderson, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Scott Sheldon, our EVP and Chief Operating Officer; Scott DeAngelo, our EVP and Chief Marketing Officer; Drew Wells, our SVP of Revenue and Planning; and a handful of others to help answer questions. We will start the call with commentary and then open it up to questions. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.



The company's comments today will contain forward-looking statements concerning ou