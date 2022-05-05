Q1 2022 Alignment Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Alignment Healthcare First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Kao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to our first quarter earnings conference call. I appreciate you joining us. We are proud to report another strong quarter beating guidance across each of our four key performance indicators.



For the first quarter, our total revenue of $346 million represented 29% growth year-over-year. This was led by our health plan premium revenue of $331 million, representing 25% growth. Our health plan membership ended at 94,200 members, growing 13.4% year-over-year. Adjusted gross profit of $45 million in the first quarter was also ahead of expectations.



Our gross margin engine continues to produce strong MBR outcomes coming in this quarter at 87.0%. Lastly, our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of only $4 million