Alimera Sciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Richard S. Eiswirth - Alimera Sciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Welcome to the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Alimera Sciences, Inc. It is now 9:30 a.m. Eastern, and the meeting will please come to order.



My name is Rick Eiswirth, and as Chief Executive Officer, I will preside over the meeting. I would like to introduce our other directors who are present today through our virtual meeting: Garheng Kong, Jim Largent, Dan Myers and Peter Pizzo. Also present are Dr. Samer Kaba, our Chief Medical Officer; Philip Ashman, our Chief Operating Officer; Phil Jones, our Chief Financial Officer; Dave Holland, our Chief Marketing Officer; Chris Visick, our General Counsel and Secretary; Lou Larsen, who will act as inspector of elections for this meeting; and Joseph Heatherly from Grant Thornton LLP, the company's independent public accountants.



We have adopted an agenda for our program this morning. In accordance with the agenda, we will proceed as follows: First, I will conduct the official business of the 2019 Annual Meeting. During this portion of the meeting, all discussi