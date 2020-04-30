Q1 2020 Alimera Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentleman, thank you for standing by. Good morning, and welcome to the Alimera Sciences First Quarter 2020 financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference is being recorded and broadcast live over the Internet. For playback purposes. A webcast replay of this call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call through May 14, 2020.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Jules Abraham of CORE IR, the company's investor relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



Jules Abraham -



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Alimera's leadership team today are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Jones, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Alimera's expectations for future performance or operational results, particularly in light