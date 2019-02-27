Feb 27, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT
Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst
We're going to get started. Could you just close that back door.
Thank you, good afternoon, everybody. So I'm Marc Goodman, and our next session is with Rich Pops, who's the CEO of Alkermes. And Rich and I were just talking about, I couldn't believe how long Rich has been running the company. 1991, he's been the CEO. So, I mean, you've got to be one of the longest-running CEOs in biopharma, I would have to think, if not the longest running. So congrats on that.
Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO
They say, unemployable anywhere else.
Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst
So Richard has got to have some opening comments, and then we'll jump into a chat. So go ahead. And thank you Rich for joining us.
Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO
Good to see Marc. Haven't
Alkermes Plc at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Feb 27, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT
