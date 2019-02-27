Feb 27, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst



We're going to get started. Could you just close that back door.



Thank you, good afternoon, everybody. So I'm Marc Goodman, and our next session is with Rich Pops, who's the CEO of Alkermes. And Rich and I were just talking about, I couldn't believe how long Rich has been running the company. 1991, he's been the CEO. So, I mean, you've got to be one of the longest-running CEOs in biopharma, I would have to think, if not the longest running. So congrats on that.



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



They say, unemployable anywhere else.



Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst



So Richard has got to have some opening comments, and then we'll jump into a chat. So go ahead. And thank you Rich for joining us.



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



Good to see Marc. Haven't