Sep 16, 2020 / 02:40PM GMT

Brandon Richard Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Health Care Conference this year. Thank you very much for joining us.



I am Brandon Folkes, one of the biopharma analysts here at Cantor. And next up on the schedule, we have a fireside chat with Alkermes. And joining us from Alkermes is CEO, Richard Pops; and Iain Brown, SVP of Finance.



Just a word to those who are joining us, we will likely run short of time for Q&A on this fireside chat. So if you do have any questions, please e-mail them directly to me. I'll get them across to the company, and the company will get back to you.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - AnalystMaybe just bringing in, Rich, thank you very much for joining us. Can you just give us a brief overview of where Alkermes is currently? I think most people are familiar with the company. But just in terms of how has COVID continued to impact the busine