Oct 09, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Rajesh Narendran -
Good morning. Good morning, and welcome. I would like to -- first like to remind everyone to please mute your line when you're not speaking. For media and press, the FDA press contact is Lindsey O'Keefe. Her e-mail and phone number are currently displayed. We'll wait for it to be displayed. There it is.
My name is Dr. Raj Narendran. I will be chairing today's meeting. I will now call the October 9, 2020, Joint Meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drug Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee Meeting to order. Dr. LaToya Bonner is the designated Federal Officer for today's meeting, and we'll begin with the introductions.
I will pass it on to Dr. Bonner.
LaToya Bonner -
Good morning. My name is LaToya Bonner. I am the designated Federal Officer for today's meeting.
For the record, all voting members have confirmed via e-mail that they have viewed the pre-recorded presentation for today's meeting in their entirety. I will now proceed forth with the introduction. When I call your name, please introduc
