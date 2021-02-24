Feb 24, 2021 / 02:20PM GMT

Marc Harold Goodman - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. This is my first session of the day, and we're really pleased to have Alkermes, one of the companies that has been around a long time, and it's one of the really great companies in the (inaudible).



We're lucky enough to have Blair Jackson, who've joined the company in 1999, and moved around different roles, and now is the Chief Operating Officer.



And we have Iain Brown as well. He joined the company in 2003 and recently became CFO. So thank you so much, both of you for joining.



So Blair is going to make some opening comments, and then we're going to move into questions. So Blair, I'll turn it over to you.



Blair C. Jackson - Alkermes plc - Executive VP & COO



Great. Thanks a lot, Marc. It's really nice to see you. I will remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements during today's presentation, and I encourage ev