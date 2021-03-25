Alkermes Plc Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Sandra Coombs - Alkermes plc - Co-Head of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the 2021 Alkermes Investor Day, and thank you for joining us. I'm Sandy Coombs, Vice President of Investor Relations. I hope you find today's presentations informative.



During today's presentations, we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations relating to, among other things, the company's future financial and operating performance; the potential therapeutic and commercial value of nemvaleukin and our other product candidates; advancement of our research and development programs; and our Value Enhancement Plan and broader corporate strategy.