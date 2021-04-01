Alkermes Plc at Stifel CNS Day Transcript

Apr 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Paul Andrew Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Co-Head of the Biotech Team, MD & Senior Analyst



Great. Thanks. And thanks, everyone, for continuing on and joining this discussion. I'm happy to be here with Richard Pops, Chairman and CEO of Alkermes, who I've done a number of panels with over the years. And just coming out of your Investor Day, it sounds like we've got a lot to talk about.



So Richard, I don't know if you want to just quickly set the stage and talk about some of your recent pipeline updates, the ALKS 3831 NDA and the status there, and then we can get into specifics. How does that sound?



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



That's good. Well, first of all, it's good to see you, Paul. I'm glad you're well. This is a really important time for Alkermes, and I think that last week was an important moment. And we had taken -- there've been a number of years before we -- a number of years since we've had an Investor Day, and we were waiting for the maturation of certain things in the pip