Q3 2021 Alkermes Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021

Welcome to the Alkermes' plc conference call to discuss our financial results and business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. With me today are Richard Pops, our CEO; Iain Brown, our CFO; Todd Nichols, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Craig Hopkinson, our Chief Medical Officer.



Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of alkermes.com to find our press release and related financial tables, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we'll discuss today. We believe the non-GAAP financial results in conjunction with the GAAP results are useful in understanding the on