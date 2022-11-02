Q3 2022 Alkermes Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Alkermes Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Melissa, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to Sandra Coombs, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Sandy, you may begin.



Sandra Coombs - Alkermes plc - SVP of Corporate Affairs & IR



Good morning. Welcome to the Alkermes plc conference call to discuss our financial results and business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and the proposed separation of Alkermes neuroscience and oncology businesses. With me today are Richard Pops, our CEO; Iain Brown, our CFO; and Todd Nichols, our Chief Commercial Officer.



Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of alkermes.com to find our press release, related financial tables and reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we'll discuss today. We believe the non-GAAP financial results in conjunction w