Alkermes Plc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm a biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we're continuing the conference today with Alkermes. As you guys probably know, we're not switching for Q&A this year. If you want to ask a question during the Q&A session, just raise your hand, someone will bring you a microphone or alternatively, you can submit them electronically and I'll read them off the iPad. So with that, let me turn it over to Alkermes CEO, Richard Pops, for the presentation.



Richard F. Pops - Alkermes plc - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Jess. Good morning, everyone. So it's slightly different this year. The way we're approaching this presentation. The title of this year's presentation is a clear investment thesis. So what you're going to see, I hope, is how we've evolved the business to reveal what we see as a very straightforward path that creating value for shareholders. Our Neuroscience business represents a compelling opportunity with topline growth drivers and s