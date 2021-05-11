Q1 2021 Alkami Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Rhett Butler -



Thank you, Elaine. Good afternoon, and welcome to Alkami's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. With me on today's call are Mike Hansen, Alkami's Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Bohanon, Alkami's Co-Founder and Chief Strategy and Sales Officer; and Bryan Hill, Alkami's Chief Financial Officer.



During the course of today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding trends, strategies and the anticipated performance of the company. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to our operating and financial performance.



Our actual results may differ materially from thos