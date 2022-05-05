May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Alkami's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Danielle, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Calk, Steve, you may begin.
Steve Calk -
Thank you, Danielle. With me today on the call are Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements about guidance and other matters regarding our future performance. These statements are based on management's current views and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may be materially different. For a summary of risk factors associated with our forward-looking statements, please refer to today's press release and the sections in our latest Form 10-K and 10-Q entitled Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made during the call are being made as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Also, unless oth
Q1 2022 Alkami Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...