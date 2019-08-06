Q2 2019 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Khaleed, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone for the American Public Education Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Symanoskie, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Christopher L. Symanoskie - American Public Education, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Operator. Good evening and welcome to American Public Education's Discussion of Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2019. Materials that accompany today's conference call are available in the Events and Presentations section of our website and are included as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC earlier today. Please note that statements made in this conference call and in the accompanying presentation materials regarding American Public Education or its subsidiary that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and proje