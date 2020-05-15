May 15, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the American Public Education Annual Meeting.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, General Barbara Fast. Ma'am, please begin.
Barbara Grace Fast - American Public Education, Inc. - Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of American Public Education, Inc., our first virtual meeting of our stockholders. I'm Major General Barbara Fast, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. To all of our stockholders, I wish the best for you, your families and your communities in these unprecedented times. We're pleased that both American Public University System and Hondros College of Nursing continue to serve learners without significant interruption. Now more than ever, our students are counting on us to fulfill our social mission and brand promises.
I'm pleased to welcome Angie Selden to the Annual Meeting. Angie joined us last September as our new President and Chief Executive
