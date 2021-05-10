May 10, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the APEI first quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn it over to Mr. Chris Symanoskie, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Christopher L. Symanoskie - American Public Education, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to American Public Education's First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Materials that accompany today's conference call are available in the Events and Presentations section of our website.
Please note that statements made in this conference call and in the accompanying presentation materials regarding American Public Education, its subsidiaries or Rasmussen University, that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about American Public Education and the industry.
These forward-looking statements
Q1 2021 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...