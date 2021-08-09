Q2 2021 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Public Education Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Rick Sunderland, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Richard W. Sunderland - American Public Education, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, operator, and good evening, everyone. Materials that accompany today's conference call are available in the Events and Presentations section of the APEI website.



Please note that statements made in this conference call and in the accompanying presentation materials regarding American Public Education, its subsidiaries or Rasmussen University that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about American Public Education and the industry.



These forward-looking statements are subject