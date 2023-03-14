Q4 2022 American Public Education Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the APEI Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



And now at this time, I'll turn things over to Mr. Ryan Koren, AVP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Ryan Koren - American Public Education, Inc. - Assistant VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to American Public Education's conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Somers, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.



Materials for the conference call today are available under the Events and Presentations section of the APEI website. Please note that the statements made during this conference call and any accompanying p