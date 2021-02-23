Full Year 2020 Agora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Fionna Chen - Agora, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. My name is Fionna. I'm the Investor Relations at Agora. Thank you for joining Agora's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



Joining me today are Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Jingbo Wang, our CFO. Our earnings results, press release and a slide deck can be found on our IR website at investor.agora.io. Reconciliations between our GAAP and the non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings press release.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends, including guidance. These statements are only projections that