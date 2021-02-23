Feb 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to 4Q and fiscal year 2020 financial results conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Fionna Chen. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Fionna Chen - Agora, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. My name is Fionna. I'm the Investor Relations at Agora. Thank you for joining Agora's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.
Joining me today are Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Jingbo Wang, our CFO. Our earnings results, press release and a slide deck can be found on our IR website at investor.agora.io. Reconciliations between our GAAP and the non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings press release.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends, including guidance. These statements are only projections that
Full Year 2020 Agora Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...