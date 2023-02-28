Q4 2022 Agora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Fionna Chen - Agora, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you for joining us today for Agora's fourth quarter 2022 and full fiscal year earnings conference call. Our earnings results press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investor.agora.io. Joining me today are Tony Zhao, our Founder, Chairman and CEO; Jingbo Wang, our CFO. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings press release.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe today, and actual results may differ materi