Jan 10, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



We're joined by Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital, ticker APLD. We're covering -- applying a buy rating by the (inaudible) price target. Wes, I'll let you get into it. And then I don't think the presentation is super long, so we'll get to some Q&A from the audience; I have a few questions as well.



Wes Cummins - Applied Digital Corporation - Chairman and CEO



Thanks, Joe. So I'll run through -- give a quick overview of our company and run through the few slides for the slide deck. So I'm the CEO of Applied Digital, formerly known as Applied Blockchain, officially changed our name in November.



Disclaimer, forward-looking statements, should review those carefully. And then on to the first slide.



So we are, we think, a leading digital infrastructure and colocation provider for US-based next-generation data centers. And what are next-generation datacenters? It's something that we've basically made the definition for ourselves -- is that these are really optimized for high-performance computing. They're really what I refer to as